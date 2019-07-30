As Facebook Class A (FB) Stock Rose, Aureus Asset Management Lowered by $454,342 Its Holding; Coastline Trust Co Stake In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Boosted

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 2,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07M, down from 69,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $564.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $197.71. About 8.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Wylie said Aleksandr Kogan, whose quiz app harvested the data of tens of millions of Facebook users, could have allowed that data to be stored in Russia; 26/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points…and It Would Be More If Facebook Were In It — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 25/05/2018 – It’s Day One of GDPR, and Facebook, Google Are Accused of Breaking New Rules — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Toronto Sun: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on Facebook data breach; 26/03/2018 – Letter to Facebook Signed by Attorneys General From 37 States and Territories; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING A WAY FOR FANS TO BECOME A SUPPORTER OF CREATORS AS PART OF THE MONETIZATION TOOLS FOR CREATORS; 09/04/2018 – Security is not in Facebook’s DNA, says ZeroFox CEO

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 11,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,237 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 59,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.41M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,845 shares to 60,943 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 10,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,704 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

