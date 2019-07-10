As Facebook Class A (FB) Shares Rose, Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lifted Its Holding by $300,460; Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Extreme Networks (EXTR) by $840,000 as Shares Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 15,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 13.53 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Full transcript: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes on Recode Decode His new book advocates for providing “guaranteed income.”; 08/05/2018 – Facebook forming a new blockchain group, headed by Coinbase board member; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 4th Update; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Files Proxy Statemen; 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been contacting ad agencies and trade bodies to reassure them that customer data is being; 13/05/2018 – Facebook is akin to a dictatorship. Time for it to grow up; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.60M market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 481,187 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 420,247 shares. Moreover, Btc Capital Mgmt has 0.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,687 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd invested 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). St Germain D J Communications Incorporated stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montag A And Assoc invested in 4,573 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pennsylvania Co reported 15,275 shares. 2,336 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp. Meritage Mgmt, Kansas-based fund reported 61,792 shares. Fosun Intl Limited invested in 23,887 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cordasco Fin reported 0.02% stake. Money Mgmt Lc owns 8,073 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fcg Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Four Big Reasons You Need to Stick with Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shopify Stock at $300 Makes Sense in the Big Picture – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bitcoin on Another 2017 Run-Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco’s Intent-Based, Multi-Domain Secure Network Architecture – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; BlackBerry Reports Strong Q1 Results – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: REV, EXTR, COP – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.