As Facebook Class A (FB) Market Value Rose, First Mercantile Trust Co Has Raised Its Position; Penn Capital Management Co Holds Position in Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA)

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 25.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 7,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $204.53. About 22.74M shares traded or 32.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions ‘look a little bit like arrogance’: former company exec. But says they’re not; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Check Groups Behind ‘Issue Ads’; 28/03/2018 – Facebook said it would send one of two senior executives to speak to British lawmakers; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Signs of systemic mismanagement” at Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Wins Hedge Fund Popularity Contest in the First Quarter; 22/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: #BREAKING: Israeli Privacy Protection Authority to investigate Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Snap sinks as Facebook fallout ripples throughout tech; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal $FB; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 188.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 68,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 104,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 36,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 1.05 million shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 437,938 shares to 108,158 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 122,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Shares for $1.35M were sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 15,128 shares to 9,077 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,175 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

