As Facebook Class A (FB) Market Valuation Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Trimmed Position; Greenlight Capital Has Lowered Voya Finl (VOYA) Position as Market Value Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 200,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39 million, down from 205,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT FOR FACEBOOK TO GUARANTEE THERE ARE NO ‘BAD ACTORS’ AMONG OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS; 08/05/2018 – Chris Daniels, the VP of Facebook’s; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REVIEWED CALL & TEXT HISTORY FEATURE TO CONFIRM THAT CO DOES NOT COLLECT CONTENT OF MESSAGES, AND WILL DELETE ALL LOGS OLDER THAN 1 YR; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT PARIS TECH CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Just hours prior, Facebook said up to 87 million users might be affected; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Tries to Calm Advertisers After Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ADD NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU TO ALLOW USERS TO CONTROL AND DELETE INFORMATION THEY HAVE SHARED AND ADS THEY SEE; 02/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 02/05/2018 – 3 interview questions Facebook recruiters like to ask-and one they avoid; 23/05/2018 – Facebook Loses EU Friends as Bloc’s Lawmakers Weigh Break Up

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 1.92 million shares traded or 49.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 10,758 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 40,769 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Gluskin Sheff Assoc Incorporated invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 0.01% or 25,817 shares. Cna Fincl Corp holds 0.34% or 32,300 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 24,867 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 0.02% or 32,737 shares. Dubuque State Bank Tru accumulated 3,090 shares. 261,140 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Morgan Stanley owns 483,870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR also bought $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Friday, May 31. GILLIS RUTH ANN M had bought 926 shares worth $46,852 on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,693 were accumulated by Boltwood Capital Mngmt. Ballentine Prtn Ltd has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Limited Company has invested 1.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lbmc Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 1,757 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gradient Invests Limited Company reported 0.08% stake. Westfield Cap Mgmt Lp reported 545,590 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 3.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 52,276 shares. Cls Invests Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 4,993 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc owns 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 176,504 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,400 shares stake. Excalibur Management owns 1.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,664 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 152,263 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Jump Trading Ltd stated it has 8,958 shares.

