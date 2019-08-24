As Facebook Class A Common (FB) Stock Value Rose, Twin Capital Management Boosted Stake by $2.51 Million; Cortina Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Realpage (RP) by $541,260

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 9,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 335,381 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.35M, down from 344,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 568,153 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A Common (FB) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 15,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 178,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.75M, up from 163,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ANNOUNCES `M’ IN MESSENGER TO TRANSLATE IN MARKETPLACE; 04/04/2018 – InsideSources: Senate Minority Leader Zuck Schumer (D-Facebook); 19/03/2018 – European Parliament President Antonio Tajani: Misuse of Facebook User Data Is Unacceptable Violation of Citizens’ Privacy Rights; 08/05/2018 – Chris Cox is becoming Facebook’s most important executive not named Mark Zuckerberg:; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 18/05/2018 – The 1 trait that all Facebook employees share; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TARGETED ADS REVIEW IS ONGOING; 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 233,440 shares to 359,380 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx Dollar High Yiel (HYG) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,735 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc Com.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock will bounce back from this recent sell-off, but things may get worse before they get better – Live Trading News” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook publishing 2015 data-scraping document – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Ltd Liability Company owns 43,585 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Community Tru And Invest Com has 2.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 133,635 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.26 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Hightower Trust Serv Lta accumulated 33,948 shares. Lau Assoc Lc reported 11,100 shares stake. Cryder Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 16.9% stake. First Eagle Mgmt Ltd invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Stanley Capital Management Ltd has 3.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zweig has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,099 are owned by Welch Gp Ltd Llc. Stephens Ar has invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cutter & Brokerage reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,269 shares. Dana Investment invested in 231,288 shares.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage Becomes Oversold (RP) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RealPage (RP) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RealPage Acquires SimpleBills – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Flagship Impella Drive ABIOMED’s (ABMD) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Company holds 237,878 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Monarch Asset Management Ltd owns 29,060 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc has 451,149 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 343,289 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 13,474 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 10,139 shares. Cap holds 0.03% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Prns Limited Partnership has 97,152 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Barclays Public Limited owns 27,138 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd holds 31,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 315,021 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $50.37 million activity.