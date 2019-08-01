As Facebook Cl A (FB) Valuation Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Increased Holding; Berry Plastics Group Com (BERY) Shareholder Teton Advisors Has Cut Position by $4.96 Million

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com (BERY) by 94.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 93,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 99,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 2.20M shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 12,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 122,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.46 million, up from 109,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $192.79. About 13.76M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report; 08/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: New Long-Term Economic Forecast and Facebook Founder Testimony; 20/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST ADHERE TO DATA PRIVACY LAWS, AND SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ABUSES; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 09/04/2018 – Ahead of Mark Zuckerberg Testimony, Facebook Already Has Made Changes; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec; 27/03/2018 – CBS News: Sources tell CBS News it is likely that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress about the; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vows to label political advertising; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digi Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:DGII) by 31,819 shares to 116,620 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 25,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,296 were reported by Suntrust Banks. 691,679 are held by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc holds 4,459 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Macquarie Group Inc invested in 0.18% or 2.01 million shares. Moors And Cabot invested 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Voya Inv Limited Company accumulated 314,532 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc holds 0% or 20,844 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,550 shares. 5.64 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Amer Group Inc holds 2,692 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company reported 1.29M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.04% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Cohen Capital Management holds 96,463 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 14,948 shares to 559,479 shares, valued at $45.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Cl A by 76,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,471 were reported by Channing Management Ltd Llc. Joel Isaacson & Lc has invested 2.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 202,383 shares for 4.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, American Economic Planning Group Inc Adv has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 620 shares. Alta Cap Limited Company accumulated 492,937 shares or 4.84% of the stock. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iberiabank Corp, Louisiana-based fund reported 12,139 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vigilant Management accumulated 1,310 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.43M shares. Aravt Ltd Liability Corp reported 140,000 shares. Wellington Shields Commerce Limited Company owns 2,186 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments reported 148,240 shares stake. Somerville Kurt F holds 2,930 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.