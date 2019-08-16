As Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Rose, Greenleaf Trust Has Upped Its Stake by $949,354; Middleton & Co Decreased Its Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $304,920

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 5,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,755 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 61,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $183.34. About 10.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – It demonstrates the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is mulling a plan to sell its upcoming smart speakers internationally before launching them in the U.S; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 09/04/2018 – Democracy Fund and Omidyar Network Support Independent, Diverse, and Transparent Analysis of Facebook’s Role in Elections; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s artificial intelligence still has trouble finding hate speech – but finds a lot of nudity; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More Accounts Tied to Russian `Troll Factory’; 15/05/2018 – Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) Announces New National Distribution Partnership with Strategic Medical Re; 14/03/2018 – WHATSAPP SIGNS COMMITMENT NOT TO SHARE DATA WITH FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – Unlike in U.S., Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain; 13/04/2018 – Zuckerberg survived two days of grilling by Congress, but Facebook’s troubles are not over yet

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 144,921 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13M, down from 147,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 1.45M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 20,438 shares to 229,842 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,837 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,789 shares to 43,496 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.49 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.