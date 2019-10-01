As Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Price Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Raised Its Stake; Spark Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) by $1.05 Million

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 264,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.04M, up from 259,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 11.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg thinks an independent body resembling a sort of “Supreme Court” could fix some of Facebook’s problems; 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 29/03/2018 – Comedian Will Ferrell has joined the small chorus of public figures deleting their Facebook accounts; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER REPORTS ON ACTIVITIES BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – JUSTICE MINISTRY; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Faces European Parliament: LIVE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 7% after a bad weekend of news; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job; 26/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points…and It Would Be More If Facebook Were In It — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WAS SENT TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR SECOND VERSION OF THE SURVEY APP, WHICH PULLED USER DATA THAT WAS THEN LEAKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – FT

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 36,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 120,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, down from 157,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 811,752 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 456,142 were reported by C Group Inc A S. Granite Point Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 31,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 11,576 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 7,596 shares. Prudential accumulated 0.01% or 181,011 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Australia-based Platinum Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 4.19M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 48,734 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 57,571 shares. Cna Financial Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 22,251 shares.

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.86 EPS, up 50.29% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.73 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% negative EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 62,568 shares to 81,600 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 230,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Avedro Inc.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. 26,250 shares were bought by ANIDO VICENTE JR, worth $498,953. $100,447 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was bought by RUBINO RICHARD J on Monday, September 9.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 608 shares to 28,731 shares, valued at $31.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

