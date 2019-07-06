As Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Price Rose, Capital International Has Boosted Position by $923,458; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Arlington Value Capital Has Cut Holding

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 5,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 56,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes $35bn off market value; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2013, A CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY RESEARCHER ALEKSANDR KOGAN CREATED A PERSONALITY QUIZ APP; 09/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: CLEAR FACEBOOK DIDN’T DO ENOUGH TO STOP HARM; 27/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s snub of UK parliament “astonishing” says lawmaker; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG WILL MEET WITH LEADERS OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT TO TALK ABOUT PRIVACY ISSUES — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN MAY 2014, START RESEARCH PROJECT WITH GSR; IN JULY 2014, CHRISTOPHER WYLIE STOPS WORKING WITH FIRM; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O TELLS EU PARLIAMENT IT WILL NOT PROMISE NOT TO SHARE USER DATA BETWEEN FACEBOOK AND WHATSAPP -PARLIAMENT; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends SCL, Cambridge Analytica for violating policies; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users worldwide are being asked to review their privacy settings as GDPR looms; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook over use of personal data – report

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 342,646 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook +2% ahead of crypto launch – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Jobs Report Alters Rate-Cut Expectations, Moves Tech – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer: Libra Digital Currency Is Transformational For Facebook – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, GOOGL, KO – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hit Like on FB Stock Now â€” It Could Rally 20% – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management holds 2,984 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Tremblant Capital holds 373,561 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Rowland & Counsel Adv owns 1,441 shares. 10,618 were reported by Cls Invs Limited Com. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 88,398 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Capital Planning Limited Liability has invested 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Homrich & Berg stated it has 8,679 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd accumulated 7,583 shares. Meritage has 61,792 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,110 shares. 794,591 are owned by Marathon Asset Management Llp. Edgewood Management Lc accumulated 7.76 million shares. Bellecapital Int Limited, Switzerland-based fund reported 2,246 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp invested 6.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,990 shares to 60,664 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,481 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $168.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Lc owns 125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv accumulated 135 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 3,105 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,664 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 8,752 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Logan Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 7,888 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 29,494 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 335,902 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brave Warrior Ltd Company holds 1.13M shares or 9.91% of its portfolio. Lpl Lc holds 5,076 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 60,455 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 1,100 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spotify, Part 2: Future Plans And Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Okta, Inc. (OKTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For May 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Plano set to lose Fortune 500 HQ as Alliance Data Systems shifts to Ohio – Dallas Business Journal” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil’s Braskem says hearing on appeal of NYSE delisting on Oct 17: filing – Reuters” with publication date: June 11, 2019.