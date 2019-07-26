As Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Price Rose, Bainco International Investors Has Boosted Holding by $539,500; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lowered Its Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) Stake as Stock Rose

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89 million shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is; 21/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 23/03/2018 – Rep. Fortenberry: Fort Report: Facebook or Hatebook?; 07/05/2018 – Cambodian Exile Loses Facebook Data Demand, Gets Another Try; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS LAST WEEK, LEARNED THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA MAY NOT HAVE DELETED THE DATA AS THEY HAD CERTIFIED; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 20/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Frankel slams Metcalfe’s outrageous Facebook post; 10/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica For Stealing And lmproperly Using More Than 71 Million Users’ Data; 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed; 30/05/2018 – Senator Mark Warner: Facebook’s move to create transparency around paid political ads isn’t going to be enough “Pretty darn good” – but misses the point, says Mark Warner

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 22,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.58M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 882,412 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 28,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $109.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com by 289,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Us Home Cons Etf (ITB).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $234.53M for 7.58 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 759 shares to 17,550 shares, valued at $20.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 6,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,301 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $1.35M. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

