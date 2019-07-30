As Facebook Cl A (FB) Shares Rose, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Boosted by $696,204 Its Stake; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Peninsula Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $352,755

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 12,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 16.53M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE LEADERS ASK FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS — STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – VANITY FAIR: Breaking: Zuckerberg’s Russia nightmare deepens as Alex Stamos, Facebook’s security chief, steps down over; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Mark Zuckerberg Opens With Prepared Testimony; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE – ZUCKERBERG; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS CONGRESS FACEBOOK CANNOT STOP ALL UNLAWFUL ADS, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ON PAINKILLER ADS; 11/04/2018 – GERMAN COURT BARS FACEBOOK FROM DELETING USER COMMENT: FUNKE; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to roll out WhatsApp payment services in India as early as next week, despite only three of; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 45,818 shares to 138,848 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,402 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Doubleline Tot Ret Tact E.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Tinder Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “CryptoCorner: Huawei CEO Says Chinese State Should Compete with Libra (NASDAQ: $FB), Iran Officially Authorizes Crypto Mining, Ripple Writes Open Letter to US Congress Urging Fair Regulation – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd owns 272,279 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd reported 1.20 million shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 200,300 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leonard Green And LP reported 0.95% stake. Highstreet Asset reported 19,407 shares. Welch Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Ny invested in 47,252 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Bailard Inc owns 143,649 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,946 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd invested in 9,112 shares. Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 1.60M shares. Cutter Company Brokerage Incorporated stated it has 17,300 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse has 1.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,464 shares. Moreover, Girard Prtnrs Ltd has 2.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 125,652 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Staley Capital Advisers has 670,067 shares. M Kraus And reported 6.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yorktown And Research, Virginia-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Jabodon Pt owns 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,486 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med has 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Na owns 375,571 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 59.81M shares. Fil Ltd has 9.09M shares. Swift Run Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 16,386 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.