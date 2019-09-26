As Facebook Cl A (FB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Raised Its Holding; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Boosted Holding

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 22,597 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 15,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 3.06M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 1,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9,181 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $178.64. About 9.11M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – NPR: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been asked by leaders of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee to; 03/04/2018 – Facebook deletes posts linked to Russian ‘troll factory’ -CEO Zuckerberg; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Officials Interviewed by Special Counsel; 05/04/2018 – Facebook said the project is on hiatus so it can focus on “other important work, including doing a better job of protecting people’s data.”; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher; 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them; 06/03/2018 – Facebook Dinged In Lawsuit, Report Card, Upcoming Documentary — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 08/05/2018 – Chris Daniels, the VP of Facebook’s

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,035 shares to 5,799 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,029 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72M and $150.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,637 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

