As Facebook Cl A (FB) Shares Rose, Iberiabank Has Upped Position by $401,554; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Attunity LTD (ATTU) as Valuation Were Volatile

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 12,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook chief Zuckerberg faces EU grilling; 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica loses second CEO since Facebook privacy scandal; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 08/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook’s Other Critics: Its Viral Stars; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz: Americans are Deeply Concerned Facebook Engages in Pervasive Pattern of Bias and Political Censorship; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Mobile Advertising Rev Represented 91% of Advertising Rev for 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too. Via @KurtWagner8:

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,412 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 694,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, up from 649,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 11,176 shares to 56,904 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 56,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,440 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Harvard has 12.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 306,399 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 4.12 million shares. Vision Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,393 shares. 6,008 are held by Linscomb & Williams. Natl Pension Serv holds 2.26M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.76 million shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,975 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fosun Limited reported 23,887 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,079 shares. Gladius Cap Management LP invested in 77,903 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.15% or 6,879 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Lc reported 1,700 shares. 369,174 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. New York-based Private Cap Advsr has invested 2.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Colony Grp Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,167 shares.

