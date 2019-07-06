As Facebook Cl A (FB) Shares Rose, Bainco International Investors Raised Its Stake by $539,500; Hourglass Capital Increased Its At&T (T) Stake by $712,597

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 22,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 285,110 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 262,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook employees react to VP’s controversial 2016 memo, with dozens criticizing company leakers; Andrew; 04/04/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING: Up to 87 million people affected in Facebook privacy scandal; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO SHOW ALERTS IN NEWS FEED SIMILAR TO EU-AREA ALERTS; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Stop Providing Information From Its Platform to Data Brokers; 29/05/2018 – ITALY’S DI MAIO SAYS NEVER SOUGHT EURO EXIT: FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHANGE EXPANDED TO ALL COUNTRIES,IN ALL LANGUAGES; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 28/03/2018 – Facebook boosts users’ data control

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4,513 shares to 43,923 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,201 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Macroview Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Covington Mgmt holds 0.36% or 185,858 shares. Hartford, a Connecticut-based fund reported 42,423 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 19.84M shares or 1% of all its holdings. Telemus Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 0.15% or 16,091 shares in its portfolio. Parkside State Bank invested 0.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 22.70M are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. 21,566 were reported by Community Fin Services Gru Llc. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6.19 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.61% or 141,683 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 142,024 shares. Gru One Trading Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bellecapital has invested 1.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 5,972 shares to 89,854 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,550 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. Cox Christopher K had sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 381,175 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 2,156 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Hillhouse Cap Mngmt reported 305,197 shares. 406,821 were reported by Raymond James. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 31,905 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 34,121 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0.28% or 736,388 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 150,000 shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Llc reported 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 39,503 shares. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa has invested 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cortland Assocs Mo holds 7.51% or 278,681 shares in its portfolio. Granite Point Mgmt LP has 0.91% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 56,250 shares. Par Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 357,800 shares.