As Facebook Cl A (FB) Share Value Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lifted by $915,840 Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Stake Maintained by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 86.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 17,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, up from 20,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $236.08. About 599,571 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 264,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.04M, up from 259,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $175.82. About 8.12 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Facebook content deals turn up heat on YouTube; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 29/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Curbs Data Broker Information Sharing; Turner CEO Testimony; Strong ‘Roseanne’ Ratings; 19/04/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Mr. Quinn Williams as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 22/03/2018 – ONE20 Announces Exclusive MDLIVE Offering, Launches Insurance Marketplace for Members; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS LAST WEEK, LEARNED THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA MAY NOT HAVE DELETED THE DATA AS THEY HAD CERTIFIED; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,623 shares to 91,989 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 7,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,766 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “UnitedHealth’s stock drops to pace Dow decliners, as it heads toward 6-month closing low – MarketWatch” published on September 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 18,740 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Match Is Not Feeling the FTC’s Love These Days – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal clashes grow over investigating tech – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Criteo files French antitrust complaint against Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Facebook Next To Face Antitrust Scrutiny – Benzinga” with publication date: September 29, 2019.