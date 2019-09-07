As Facebook Cl A (FB) Share Value Rose, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Upped Position; Vantage Investment Partners Decreased Its Stake in Mastercard Incorpora (MA) as Share Price Rose

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANIZERS COMMENT ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT COLLECTING INFORMATION FROM VERBAL CONVERSATIONS; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 26/03/2018 – $FB and $SHOP unholy alliance explained here; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg responds to Tim Cook’s critique of Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 22/03/2018 – Investors, lawmakers, advertisers pressure Facebook over data; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Groups to Zuckerberg: Stop Electioneering; Let Jimmy Carter Monitor Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Facebook threatens to upend online dating market

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (MA) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 107,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 148,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Savings Bank has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation owns 361 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0.95% stake. Valiant Capital Management LP holds 365,023 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs stated it has 148,240 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,163 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wellington Shields And Limited Co stated it has 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.65% or 2.37 million shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Company Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,343 shares. Adage Capital Lc invested in 2.99M shares or 1.25% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 3.22M shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management has 233,652 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 20,342 shares. Hills Fincl Bank Tru invested in 8,046 shares or 0.36% of the stock. First Personal Finance Serv holds 2,149 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Service owns 914,366 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Clarkston Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 1,412 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smith Moore Co has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,682 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 170,080 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Fairview Cap Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,743 shares. Hbk Invests Lp reported 33,213 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Linscomb & Williams, a Texas-based fund reported 11,807 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.85% or 564,723 shares. Ima Wealth has 19,264 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,015 shares. Enterprise Financial reported 5,943 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New Jersey-based Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

