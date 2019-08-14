As Facebook Cl A (FB) Share Value Rose, Bluestein R H & Company Upped Holding by $1.46 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Eastern Bank Has Cut Holding by $435,564

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 8,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 171,274 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.55 million, up from 162,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 16.67 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SUSPENDS FACEBOOK ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN: HB; 26/03/2018 – Jim Sciutto: Breaking: Federal Trade Commission confirms it is currently investigating #Facebook over its privacy practices; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Faces European Parliament: LIVE; 28/03/2018 – lmmuDyne Signs Exclusive License Agreement for Clinically-Backed Solar Purpura Product; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS COMMITTED TO STOPPING INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS INCLUDING IN INDIA, BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 06/04/2018 – AFP news agency: #BREAKING: Facebook to require all political ads to be labeled, sourced

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 5,886 shares as the company's stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 6,908 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 12,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $113.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.92. About 7.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And Inc has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Botty Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,900 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.21% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Qci Asset Mngmt invested in 1,554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Inc invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 16,177 shares. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset has invested 1.8% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Burt Wealth reported 0.04% stake. Vermont-based Maple Cap Management has invested 2.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 21,108 are owned by First Manhattan Comm. Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A stated it has 1.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Etrade Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 28,108 shares. The Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 0.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories Inc (NYSE:ABT) by 4,320 shares to 245,038 shares, valued at $19.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares by 65,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,505 shares to 17,394 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,475 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).