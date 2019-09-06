As Facebook Cl A (FB) Share Value Rose, Bainco International Investors Has Upped Position; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position by $22.23 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 24.89 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.06 million, up from 23.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 4.51 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $187.95. About 13.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Correction to Facebook Pay Story; 23/04/2018 – Professor Apologizes for Helping Cambridge Analytica Harvest Facebook Data; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 19/03/2018 – Connecticut Opens Probe Into Use of Facebook Data in Election; 12/03/2018 – Facebook to Stream Gfinity E-Sports Series Online Through 2018; 29/03/2018 – RT @CNBC: Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FB PARTNERING WITH YOUGOV TO IDENTIFY PUBLIC DEBATE SHIFTS; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Vowed to End Discriminatory Housing Ads. Suit Says It Didn’t

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

