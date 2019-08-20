As Facebook Cl A (FB) Share Price Rose, Park Avenue Securities Lifted Stake; Centene (CNC) Stock Price Rose While Leavell Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 14,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $183.85. About 7.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: Facebook Tears Down Ads After McKinley Grills CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 23/04/2018 – This statement by $FB is incredibly disingenuous. Users ARE the product. They are sold to advertisers, which is how FB generates revenue. If the company publicly denies users are the product, it has not yet come to Jesus; 04/05/2018 – National Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May; 24/05/2018 – Lawsuit claims Facebook ‘weaponised’ user data; 23/05/2018 – Politicians are seeking answers from Facebook after it was revealed that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Pingree: Calling for More Oversight After Congressional Facebook Hearings; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 26,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 32,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 2.67M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $27.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 9,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,608 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “State AGs ready their own tech antitrust probe – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Facebookâ€™s earnings hit by fines and growth slowdown, but investors remain unfazed – MarketWatch” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd Co holds 13,556 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pitcairn invested in 22,437 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0.03% or 69,349 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Manchester Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 317,180 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 545,802 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 5,196 shares. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 7,583 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,479 shares. Private Advsr has invested 2.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 802,149 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Commerce Retail Bank has 354,861 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 660 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 10,150 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 389,672 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management owns 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 28,807 shares. Hilltop Inc has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 10,012 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital. 5,068 are owned by Iberiabank. Moreover, Aldebaran Incorporated has 1.61% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 948,624 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Davenport Ltd reported 5,641 shares. 20,108 are owned by Globeflex Lp. Cwm Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,872 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 16,643 shares. Asset One Ltd holds 217,835 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 27,736 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.32M for 11.95 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Etf by 19,350 shares to 35,480 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Actvbt Intereqy Etf by 22,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE).