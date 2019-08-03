As Facebook Cl A (FB) Share Price Rose, First Long Island Investors Has Trimmed Stake by $366,860; Kdi Capital Partners Stake In Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp Ads (BABA) Was Has Boosted

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 130,689 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 132,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Facebook’s head of security Alex Stamos ‘leaving company in row over fake news; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data; 20/03/2018 – New York University Business Professor of Marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 14/03/2018 – WHATSAPP SIGNS COMMITMENT NOT TO SHARE DATA WITH FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – Facebook didn’t mention Cambridge Analytica by name in its filing, but clearly told investors that more such incidents will probably be discovered; 01/05/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Getting Feedback on New Tools to Protect People’s Privacy; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 19/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Facebook, Inc. (FB); 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDITS OF DATA HARVESTING BY OUTSIDE APPS WILL TAKE ‘MANY MONTHS’ TO COMPLETE

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (BABA) by 106.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 11,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 22,586 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 10,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Facebook Stock Can Still Leap to $300 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bragg Financial Advisors owns 26,509 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.21% or 30,875 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd holds 2,402 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 4,928 shares. Regions Corp holds 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 88,758 shares. The California-based Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moore Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.29% or 445,000 shares. Allen Limited Liability Com holds 3.86% or 739,942 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 125,900 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc has 94,979 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 54,500 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 67,578 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,002 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 70,165 shares to 74,479 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 6,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,874 shares to 183,387 shares, valued at $14.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,442 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).