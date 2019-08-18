As Facebook Cl A (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lifted by $696,204 Its Position; Ativo Capital Management Has Raised Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Market Valuation Rose

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 12,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts after Facebook data scandal; 09/04/2018 – Facebook co-founder says reckoning over its data use is `overdue’; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP ETF AND SHORT FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – Art Cashin: Any government crackdown on Facebook will be felt across Silicon Valley and Wall Street; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 14/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps:; 29/03/2018 – UK’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS WELCOME FACEBOOK’S MOVE TO SHUT DOWN ITS PARTNER CATEGORY SERVICE, USING THIRD PARTY DATA; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Called to Meeting in Sweden Amid Privacy Concerns; 18/04/2018 – Facebook to hire chip designers as focus shifts to AI

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 148.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 4,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.48 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Shs D by 21,050 shares to 25,216 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,105 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,830 were accumulated by Old Dominion Mngmt. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 318,221 shares. 25,000 were reported by Redwood Management Limited Liability Company. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc owns 2.17 million shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Communication, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,305 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 33,399 shares. Kenmare Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 69,200 shares or 14.41% of the stock. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 76,160 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 403,431 shares stake. Hartford Financial Mgmt invested in 7,288 shares or 0.42% of the stock. The Indiana-based 1St Source Bancorporation has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 65,900 were accumulated by Archon Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co. Karp Mgmt invested in 0.81% or 13,698 shares. Vision Inc stated it has 1,393 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 4,560 shares to 47,595 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,064 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De has 0.27% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 514,650 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Asset reported 0.27% stake. Sigma Counselors holds 2,275 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 136,292 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor owns 6,756 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,403 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank owns 0.2% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,966 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,341 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Private stated it has 58,825 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 49,855 shares. Moreover, Howard Capital has 2.34% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 90,823 shares. Security National Tru owns 450 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 440,360 shares. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 200 shares.