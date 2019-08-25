As Facebook Cl A (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Park Avenue Securities Has Lifted Stake; Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holder Teton Advisors Boosted Position by $4.24 Million as Share Price Rose

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 47,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 70,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 23,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 14,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 12,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 05/04/2018 – Facebook asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project that hasn’t moved forward; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Greg Walden wants to hear from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the data scandal; 09/04/2018 – Algemeiner: Sources: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With US Lawmakers on Monday; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 25/04/2018 – The reshuffle comes following increased political and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

