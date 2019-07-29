As Facebook (Call) (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Nokota Management LP Cut by $53.81 Million Its Position; Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Nfc Investments Cut Position by $766,970 as Share Value Declined

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 98,792 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 56.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 324,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67 million, down from 574,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth defended the company’s “questionable” growth tactics in the name of connecting people, in an internal memo from 2016; 20/03/2018 – FB: FTC said to be probing $FB for use of personal data- FXMacro – ! $FB; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook is working with special counsel Mueller in probe; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXPANDS LOCAL NEWS PRIORITIZATION CHANGE IN NEWS FEEDS; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data leak; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Role in Data Misuse Sets Off Storms on Two Continents; 19/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules:; 12/04/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Returns From Washington; Facebook Time Spent Slips; E-Cig Ads Recall Big Tobacco Creative

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.