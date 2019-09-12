As Facebook (Call) (FB) Stock Value Rose, Srs Investment Management Has Lifted by $120.68 Million Its Holding; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Valuation Rose, Private Wealth Partners Trimmed Position

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 64,050 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44 million, down from 86,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $93.43. About 737,459 shares traded or 22.44% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 625,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.36M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Cambridge Analytica lists events leading to Facebook data row; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Facebook’s Actions to Implement Honest Ads Act; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 11/04/2018 – CA Treasurer: Statement from Treasurer John Chiang on Facebook’s Data Privacy Scandal; 14/03/2018 – The move follows a similar ban by Facebook earlier this year; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year; 19/03/2018 – John McDuling: Big story breaking: Australia’s privacy commissioner has raised the possibility of regulatory action against; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO M; 04/04/2018 – WKOW 27: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11. (AP); 05/04/2018 – Kremlin calls Facebook’s removal of Russian media accounts censorship

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $649.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,367 shares to 5,859 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.32M for 53.09 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 718,392 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $311.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 89,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,136 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).