As Facebook (Call) (FB) Shares Rose, Nokota Management LP Has Trimmed Position; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position by $707,664

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 56.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 324,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67M, down from 574,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 21/03/2018 – GERMANY WANTS `CLARIFICATION’ FROM FACEBOOK ON DATA SCANDAL; 15/05/2018 – Facebook, Aiming for Transparency, Details Removal of Posts and Fake Accounts; 16/05/2018 – The smart money is betting Facebook will not suffer lasting effects from its Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 21/03/2018 – Users Abandon Facebook After Cambridge Analytica Findings; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Logs Text, Call Histories for Some Android Users; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s F8: Expect Plenty of VR/AR, Data-Sharing Updates, Mobile Gaming — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s High-Wire Act as Congress Scrutinizes Facebook; 17/03/2018 – Facebook suspended the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected; 29/05/2018 – Facebook’s size no barrier to deals in new areas -executive

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 51,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33 million shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 7,349 shares. 40 were reported by Baystate Wealth Llc. Vanguard Group has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hl Fincl Ser Limited Liability reported 5,478 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 29,493 are owned by Daiwa Secs Gp Inc. Citadel Ltd reported 0.16% stake. 135 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 205 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 0.41% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Raymond James Fincl Advisors owns 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 53,802 shares. Aurora Counsel has invested 1.59% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc has 13,704 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22 million for 21.49 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 950,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $324.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Verizon Communications (VZ) IV, into T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint (S) merger to be approved by DOJ tomorrow CNBC says – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile-Sprint Deal With Department of Justice May Be Stalling – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Down Double Digits After Q2 2019, Is Ericsson a Good Bet For 5G Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Report: Sprint, T-Mobile are renegotiating $26.5B merger price – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “DOJ could announce green light on T-Mobile (TMUS)-Sprint Corp. (S) deal on Wednesday or Thursday – FBN (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer To Facebook: Forget About Libra, Acquire Square – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.