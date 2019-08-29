As Facebook (Call) (FB) Shares Rose, Nokota Management LP Has Trimmed by $53.81 Million Its Stake; As Activision Blizzard (Call) (ATVI) Share Price Rose, Holder Goldman Sachs Group Decreased by $1.81 Million Its Holding

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (ATVI) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 127,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 167,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 3.32M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 56.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 324,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.67 million, down from 574,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $185.38. About 6.28M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/04/2018 – CBA cites Facebook scandal in push for slower data-sharing; 23/03/2018 – Matthew Rosenberg: BREAKING: Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data -; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Tied To Trump Campaign — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY: FACEBOOK REGULATORY QUESTIONS AN EU ISSUE; 27/03/2018 – Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower behind the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, is set to appear in front of U.K. lawmakers on Tuesday; 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Demand Explanations From Facebook on User-Data Policies; 19/03/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: B.C.-raised Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 12/03/2018 – EU experts’ fake news report draws false conclusions: consumer group; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Joins FIDO Alliance Board of Directors

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

