As Facebook (Call) (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Srs Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Jd Com (JD) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 334,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 809,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.52 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 12.50 million shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 625,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.36 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s alleged data could very easily happen to other tech companies, says this CEO; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Joins FIDO Alliance Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Herjavec, also CEO of a major cybersecurity firm, gives his expert take on the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Earnings, for One Quarter, Could Offer Respite — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 06/03/2018 – Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 22/05/2018 – WILL OFFER SIMPLE WAY TO REMOVE PERMISSIONS TO APPS-ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg starts testifying in U.S. Senate hearing; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 2.68M shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $36.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.73M shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles Com Ltd Partnership reported 4.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis R M stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Df Dent Inc owns 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,380 shares. Pecaut And Com reported 1,955 shares. Beacon Financial Group holds 11,378 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company owns 59,980 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advisors stated it has 28,977 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Co has 0.87% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 651,199 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,478 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.65% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 9,956 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,840 shares. Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.16% or 4,572 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Ally Financial Incorporated has invested 2.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 227,351 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 5.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).