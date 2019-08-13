As Facebook A (FB) Valuation Rose, Cortland Associates Has Increased Holding; As Citigroup New (C) Market Value Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Lowered by $1.65 Million Its Position

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook has a problem in Asia beyond privacy issues; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Facebook, Reckitt, utilities: “selectively buying the dips”; 15/05/2018 – Some big advertisers have expressed frustration with the measurability â€” or lack of it â€” around ads on Facebook; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook is forming a team to design its own chips – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Playboy says it’s quitting ‘sexually repressive’ Facebook over the data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Tells Zuckerberg That Facebook’s User Agreement ‘Sucks’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APP INVESTIGATION ‘IN FULL SWING’; 26/03/2018 – Attorneys General ‘Profoundly Concerned’ Over Facebook User Data

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 26,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 54,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 81,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 12.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts unimpressed with Citi’s Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Strong Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.07 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 78,020 shares. Loews Corp invested in 40,584 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 1.45M shares. Moreover, Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36,492 shares. Thompson Inv Management accumulated 133,940 shares. Pictet North America holds 28,356 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Com stated it has 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Maltese Management Limited Co invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Personal Ser stated it has 1,052 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 509,000 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Provise Gp Ltd holds 1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 114,846 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh holds 0.33% or 8,423 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan), a Japan-based fund reported 9,400 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “It’s Almost Time For These Leveraged Media ETFs – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Antitrust Interest In Tech Companies Mostly Noise, Breakups Unlikely – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.