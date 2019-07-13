As Fabrinet Shs (FN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Teton Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Position Lifted by Nuance Investments Llc

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 69.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 158,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,753 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80 million, up from 226,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 159,008 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet Shs (FN) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 173,185 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AppFolio Inc (APPF) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 101,697 shares to 4,813 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 88,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,878 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 11,681 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Sg Americas Secs Llc has 23,489 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 47,339 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 61,814 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 78,958 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 62,259 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Financial Bank owns 75,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Mngmt invested in 675,544 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.16% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 7,298 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl reported 98,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 249,049 shares. 182,319 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 14,246 shares.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.84 million for 16.07 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fabrinet (FN) CEO Seamus Grady on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Fabrinet (FN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Global Mobile Payments Market to Reach $3.6 Trillion by 2024 – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Covington Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Regions Financial Corporation invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Credit Agricole S A holds 79,772 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.01% or 18,937 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Chase Invest Counsel stated it has 0.66% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 13,800 shares. Intl Gp accumulated 0.01% or 27,334 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co has 44,500 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 2.85 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 34,874 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 5,123 shares in its portfolio. 12,647 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. 78,957 are held by Scout Invests Inc.