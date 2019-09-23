As Fabrinet (FN) Valuation Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake by $7.96 Million; As Moodys (MCO) Share Price Rose, Salzman & Company Has Cut Position

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 235,975 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 04/05/2018 – FRANCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Golden Valley, Mn’s Go Bonds; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 On Urbandale Csd, Ia’s Go Bonds; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Butler Health System’s (PA) Baa1; Outlook Positive; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Proposes New Methodology For Rating Abs Backed By Production-dependent Solar Contracts; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Redding School District, Ca’s 2018 Cop; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Goldman Sachs and Affiliates; Changes Outlook to Negative on Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook on Holdco; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Affirms Oslo’s Aaa Issuer Rating With Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms James A. Rhodes State College’s (OH) A3; Stable Outlook; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Huntsville Health Care Authority’s (AL) A1 And P-1; Outlook Stable

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 162,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 472,254 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.46M, down from 634,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 83,153 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 27.04 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust accumulated 165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl holds 0% or 61 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.01% or 4,105 shares. Massachusetts Finance Communication Ma reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Meritage Grp Limited Partnership invested in 3.1% or 908,089 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont has 1,190 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 11,694 shares. Capital International Sarl invested in 0.79% or 28,950 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 465,566 were reported by Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Oakworth Cap Incorporated has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 7.22M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 16,067 shares. Scout invested in 0.4% or 106,732 shares. Moreover, Bridges Invest Management has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 6,749 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “Private equity firms are becoming lenders. Here’s why. – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Why a flurry of tech job growth in Charlotte could propel changes in incentives, recruiting – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 34.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 33.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 68,540 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Lc owns 1.03M shares. Horizon Inv Service Ltd holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 21,781 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). 57,136 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. 14,362 are held by Gsa Llp. 567,309 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com accumulated 98,461 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Harvest Cap reported 5,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sensato Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,700 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.52M shares. Meeder Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Seizert Capital Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.14% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Pnc Fincl Group invested in 7,233 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fabrinet -12% after downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fabrinet -3% target cut for indirect Huawei exposure – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fabrinet Will Be Range-Bound – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Needham & Company Reiterates Buy Rating on Fabrinet (FN) Following NDR – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.