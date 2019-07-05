As Fabrinet (FN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bragg Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Granite Construction (GVA) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $556,850

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 122,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 79,392 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 239,004 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 50,950 shares to 728,619 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Pctel Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1.05M shares. Community Tru And Investment holds 1.14% or 214,264 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company stated it has 194,982 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.07% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Raymond James stated it has 13,175 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Bailard holds 6,100 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 3.11% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 45,276 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 121,126 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 295 shares. Ftb Advsr invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 130,825 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 39,874 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.97M for 18.39 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.58 million for 15.75 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 18,354 shares to 86,466 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 21,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,319 are held by Gam Ag. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 19,390 shares. Pinebridge LP owns 0.03% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 23,905 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 80,939 shares. Miles Incorporated reported 4,484 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Optimum Invest Advsr holds 2,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bragg has invested 0.7% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Citadel Advsrs owns 441,197 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 7,609 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 2,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.83 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by KELLY THOMAS F, worth $164,364. The insider Mitchell David T. sold $1.57 million.

