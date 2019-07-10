As Fabrinet (FN) Market Valuation Rose, Morgan Stanley Has Boosted by $4.30 Million Its Holding; As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lifted by $2.70 Million Its Stake

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 8.59 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 115.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 82,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,370 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, up from 71,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 258,205 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.83 million activity. Mitchell David T. sold $1.57 million worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 14 KELLY THOMAS F sold $164,364 worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 3,000 shares.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 87,896 shares to 11,423 shares, valued at $186,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 355,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,425 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Fabrinet. – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Car Makers Look to Lock Up Cobalt Supplies From Responsible Sources – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd holds 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 34,500 shares. Bowling Mgmt holds 0.33% or 39,802 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.03% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 999,623 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association reported 9,283 shares. Shell Asset Management Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). 13,286 were accumulated by Renaissance Group Lc. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 4,982 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Teton Advisors Incorporated holds 7,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 727,186 shares stake. Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated invested in 102,554 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Citigroup has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 24,374 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 5,870 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,153 shares to 8,847 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 627,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,089 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Gp Ltd accumulated 114,846 shares. First Manhattan owns 785,680 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 36,937 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability has 1.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Front Barnett Associates Ltd Llc holds 134,044 shares. Burns J W & Co accumulated 0.09% or 5,978 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,154 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 11.36 million shares. 8,616 were reported by Orca Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Amer Century invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gemmer Asset Ltd Com reported 1,625 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny invested in 0.2% or 18,009 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 2.93 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 13,127 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.