As F5 Networks (FFIV) Valuation Declined, Vision Capital Management Raised Its Position; Hite Hedge Asset Management Increased Its Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Position by $304,244; Market Value Rose

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 13,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 385,206 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 76,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.24 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 22,544 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 68,811 shares to 249,004 shares, valued at $17.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 127,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Investment Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,781 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 25,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.26M shares. 22,579 are owned by Raymond James And. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 1 shares. Indexiq Ltd Company stated it has 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 212 shares. Glendon Capital Limited Partnership owns 2.34 million shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership holds 14,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1.58 million shares. Raging Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 8.98 million shares or 6.21% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 6,844 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hartford Mgmt reported 0.01% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 10,000 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 19,030 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 141,535 shares. 1,807 were accumulated by Management. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has 0.09% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 7,060 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ent Finance Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 87 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 1,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rdl invested in 0.15% or 1,500 shares. 34 were accumulated by Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Co. Quantum Capital Management holds 0.41% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 5,120 shares. Natixis Lp holds 36,206 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co stated it has 332,869 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 4,836 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Co reported 0.07% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).