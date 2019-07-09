As F5 Networks (FFIV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Increased Holding; Hawk Ridge Management Boosted Mobileiron (MOBL) Holding by $1.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 300,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $675.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 354,140 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $142.63. About 307,530 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,543 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Century reported 83,949 shares. S Squared Technology Ltd Liability stated it has 553,778 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.02% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Invesco owns 81,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 16,272 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Oberweis Asset accumulated 858,480 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership owns 11,620 shares. Ack Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 2.06M shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Limited owns 478,756 shares. First Trust Advsr LP reported 0% stake. Archon Capital Management invested 0.66% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 364,226 shares to 10,239 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN also sold $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. Shares for $643,757 were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois. 3,115 shares were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN, worth $496,853 on Friday, February 1. Shares for $182,707 were sold by Kearny Ryan C.. Shares for $316,909 were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN on Friday, February 1. $41,630 worth of stock was sold by Pelzer Francis J. on Friday, February 1.