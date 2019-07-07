As F5 Networks (FFIV) Valuation Declined, Rodgers Brothers Boosted Its Stake by $444,600; Shelton Capital Management Increases Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $245.22. About 787,476 shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 12,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $147.66. About 343,081 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 10,132 shares to 212 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares to 29,640 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 655,228 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. $109,998 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN. The insider Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600. Another trade for 2,799 shares valued at $450,080 was made by Rogers Scot Frazier on Friday, February 1. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN also sold $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares. Another trade for 2,303 shares valued at $367,337 was made by WHITE ANA MARIA on Friday, February 1. MCMILLAN STEPHEN also sold $316,909 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Cap Management accumulated 14,022 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.26% or 122,665 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 378,283 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 0.25% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 52 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 6.58 million shares. Davis R M reported 3,260 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd reported 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Arizona State Retirement owns 35,232 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 2,640 shares.