As F5 Networks (FFIV) Valuation Declined, Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Decreased by $1.77 Million Its Stake; As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Increased Position by $310,788

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 11,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 684,314 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.39 million, down from 695,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 809,518 shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 8,078 shares to 117,954 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 6,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,148 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd has 1.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 24,169 shares. Capital Intl Invsts owns 4.17 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Finemark Comml Bank owns 1,248 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc reported 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 15,097 shares. Ls Investment Ltd reported 0.17% stake. British Columbia Investment Corporation accumulated 0.41% or 138,735 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 43,700 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Coldstream Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York-based Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 25,525 shares stake. Country Club Company Na reported 1,138 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Company has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.28M for 15.80 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 43,722 shares to 90,339 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 69,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 954,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $751,394 activity. Another trade for 675 shares valued at $110,450 was made by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN on Tuesday, February 12. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL had sold 124 shares worth $20,331.