As F5 Networks (FFIV) Valuation Declined, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lifted Holding; Engineers Gate Manager LP Holds Stake in Rambus Del (RMBS)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 42,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The institutional investor held 130,626 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 87,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 362,647 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS, GIGADEVICE, THG VENTURES FORM RELIANCE MEMORY TO DEVELO; 19/03/2018 – Rambus to Develop Hybrid Memory System Architectures for Future Data Centers; 27/04/2018 – Rambus: Penelope Herscher Retires From Board, Board Size Reduced to 6 From 7; 02/04/2018 – Rambus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 27/04/2018 – RAMBUS INC SAYS ON APRIL 26, 2018, DECREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SIX DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 28c; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C; 16/04/2018 – Rambus Launches CryptoManager RISC-V Root of Trust Programmable Secure Processing Core

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 29,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 133,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.92 million, up from 103,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 480,935 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RMBS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 100.85 million shares or 21.31% more from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 297,346 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 3.60M shares or 0% of the stock. 71,200 were accumulated by Axa. Ls invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 36,754 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 699,900 are held by Spark Investment Management Ltd Llc. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 30,704 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 16.29 million shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com holds 0.01% or 68,512 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 106,510 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.06% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). California Public Employees Retirement reported 236,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 8,681 shares to 23,459 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 64,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,994 shares, and cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 659,700 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $119.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 74,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.