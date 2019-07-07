As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Value Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Increased Position; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 107.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $147.66. About 343,081 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 77.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,675 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 567,285 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,742 were accumulated by Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Gluskin Sheff And Associates Inc reported 180,943 shares. Motco owns 20,266 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co holds 0.17% or 6,450 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Atwood & Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 5 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt reported 5,634 shares stake. Girard Partners Ltd holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 22,736 shares. Burney stated it has 18,721 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 14,415 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 535,923 shares. 12,565 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Lc. Kistler reported 2,267 shares stake. 2,166 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated owns 1,637 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 185,050 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $99.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 830,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $643,757 were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois. 150 shares were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL, worth $25,013. 1,136 shares were sold by Kearny Ryan C., worth $182,707. 705 shares valued at $112,449 were sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Pelzer Francis J.. $367,337 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by WHITE ANA MARIA.