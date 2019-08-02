As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Value Declined, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lifted Stake; Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Decreased Stake in Phillips66 (PSX) by $779,665

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Phillips66 (PSX) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 8,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 729,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.40 million, down from 737,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Phillips66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $100.14. About 790,232 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 620.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 12,087 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $138.7. About 298,246 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 2,300 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pggm Invs has invested 0.21% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). American Management owns 14,022 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank has 586 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 45,207 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 498,610 shares. Westpac Corp reported 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Asset One Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 57,489 shares. Thomas White Interest Ltd owns 5,643 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement owns 2,599 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fernwood Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 1,850 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited has 3,800 shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16,813 shares to 32,627 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senseonics Hldgs Inc by 268,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,088 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $861,392 activity. 3,665 shares were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois, worth $595,600 on Wednesday, February 6. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $109,998 worth of stock or 675 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 0.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 9,600 shares. General American Company has invested 1.59% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Saturna Cap has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hyman Charles D holds 1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 101,967 shares. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cap Planning Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,153 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 802,195 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices invested in 18 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 6,315 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fernwood Inv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,701 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited stated it has 2,020 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Curbstone Finance Mgmt, New Hampshire-based fund reported 12,404 shares.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck&Coinc (NYSE:MRK) by 20,886 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $249.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsicoinc (NYSE:PEP) by 52,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in S&Pglobalinc..

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.74 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

