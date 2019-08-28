As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Value Declined, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Boosted Position; Family Capital Trust Co Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Position by $5.14 Million

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 620.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 12,087 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 1,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $122.79. About 72,127 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $281.01. About 528,518 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Security Natl Trust holds 0.03% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.59% or 217,629 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 114,790 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.64% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kdi Capital Prtnrs Limited Co accumulated 54,995 shares or 5.16% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 6,811 shares. Moneta Group Inc Investment Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tctc Llc has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 13,278 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 382 shares. Swiss Bank holds 1.63 million shares. Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Llc has 2.55% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 47,072 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84 million for 44.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Fdx Advisors Incorporated stated it has 1,449 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 317,229 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd stated it has 1.31M shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust Com accumulated 100 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Turtle Creek Asset has 0.08% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 6,850 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,509 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Liability invested in 337,817 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 0.08% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Raymond James Services, a Florida-based fund reported 12,087 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.05% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 15,715 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).