As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Value Declined, Meritage Portfolio Management Decreased Its Position; Pathstone Family Office Upped Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $8.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 10300.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 155,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 156,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28M, up from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 2.05 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 5,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 19,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, down from 25,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.5. About 229,418 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 25,840 shares to 378,223 shares, valued at $23.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,230 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) by 8,861 shares to 75,468 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHV) by 6,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66M for 17.40 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

