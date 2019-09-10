As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Value Declined, Kepos Capital LP Upped Stake; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Cut Its Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 23,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 41,643 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 18,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.73. About 725,772 shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 49.15 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – 4 Charts That Show GE May Have Finally Hit Bottom — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 19/03/2018 – Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Goes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Peterboro Examnr: General Electric Peterborough workers told Peterborough motors plant won’t close until Nov. 30; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Pwr Limited has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Voya Investment Management has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 2,452 are owned by Gateway Advisers Ltd. Castleark Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 419,582 shares. Omers Administration reported 9,300 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd owns 2,402 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.15% or 12,696 shares. Ftb Incorporated has 52 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 15,801 are owned by Public Sector Pension Invest Board.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 10,167 shares to 14,704 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Capital Corp by 710,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Etns/Usa (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 749,450 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Co. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.2% or 1.67 million shares. Regions Fin Corp owns 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 710,890 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.01% or 159,714 shares. Torray Limited Com stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Westwood Hldgs Gp Inc accumulated 11,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Orrstown Finance Services holds 4,139 shares. Manchester reported 24,673 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Eastern National Bank has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 7.81 million shares. Aviva Plc has 0.29% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 6.36 million shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 832,696 shares. Parametrica Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10,795 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 16,426 shares to 25,959 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 17.23 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.