As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Value Declined, Fort LP Has Lifted Stake by $333,790; Guardian Investment Management Maintains Stake in Bank Amer (BAC)

Fort Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 2,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 14,793 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 12,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 237,681 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 27.57M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION

