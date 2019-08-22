As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Price Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Lifted Holding; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Delta Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.64 Million as Valuation Rose

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $261.06. About 1.46 million shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 107.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 277,462 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.48 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

