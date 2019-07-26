As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Price Declined, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lowered Stake; Eqis Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Kohls (KSS) as Valuation Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 11,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, down from 62,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 503,695 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 10,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,137 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422,000, down from 16,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 1.11M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. 379 shares were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL, worth $60,452 on Friday, February 1. 4,036 shares were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois, worth $643,757 on Friday, February 1. WHITE ANA MARIA sold 2,303 shares worth $367,337. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN had sold 675 shares worth $109,998. Kearny Ryan C. also sold $182,707 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 685,598 are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt. 32,279 were accumulated by Voya Inv Ltd Liability. Captrust Finance Advisors owns 961 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The owns 57,912 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Covington Management stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability holds 7,321 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 11,369 are held by Hendershot Invs. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,324 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 86,404 shares. 4,427 were reported by World Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 372,791 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 50,695 shares.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F5 Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “F5 Networks -4.7% as Goldman cuts to Sell on pressures – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,047 shares to 11,097 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc (Put) (NYSE:GPS) by 402,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.02% or 17,192 shares in its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association invested in 177,192 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mitchell Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Johnson Financial Inc has invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cambridge Inv Research holds 0.02% or 26,742 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 0.02% or 100,636 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Limited has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 167 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest Corp has 0.08% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Matarin Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.27% stake. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 61,825 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 120,610 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 70,306 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,716 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Dubuque Comml Bank owns 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,644 shares to 39,426 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 7,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).