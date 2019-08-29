As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Price Declined, Mackenzie Financial Cut Holding; Lafayette Investments Holds Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 25,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 88,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, down from 114,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 588,436 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 108,159 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 95,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 78,442 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 374,452 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Sun Life reported 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Btim has 126,642 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 6,630 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Company holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironwood Lc holds 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 114 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 33,342 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 72,700 are owned by Korea Investment. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 285 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tiedemann Lc accumulated 2,300 shares. Matarin Capital Ltd Com holds 0.22% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 19,476 shares. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Limited has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Axa stated it has 146,971 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 478,003 shares to 8.55 million shares, valued at $639.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 908,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.29M for 14.11 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested in 48,853 shares. Maryland Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0.04% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Pnc Fin Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Basswood Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.47% or 232,015 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 1,019 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 15,455 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Dimensional Fund LP owns 0.03% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 2.59M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 27,984 shares. 88,577 were reported by D E Shaw & Inc. Comerica National Bank invested in 0.01% or 45,205 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Rothschild Asset Management Us has 0.06% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 202,613 shares.