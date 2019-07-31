As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Price Declined, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Upped Its Stake; As Entergy New (ETR) Stock Price Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Has Lowered Stake

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 29,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.92 million, up from 103,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $149.88. About 408,375 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 8,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,063 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 46,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $103.88. About 999,727 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY LOUISIANA REPORTS RATE REDUCTIONS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 59,887 shares to 101,642 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 16,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 6,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 55,115 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 871 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 2,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% or 535 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 102,866 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Com invested in 0.05% or 17,586 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 24,077 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 47,436 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 8,289 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department owns 27,449 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bankshares Division has 13,590 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 17,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $861,392 activity. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN sold $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. 4,036 shares valued at $643,757 were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois on Friday, February 1. Rogers Scot Frazier had sold 2,799 shares worth $450,080. The insider WHITE ANA MARIA sold 2,303 shares worth $367,337. 261 shares valued at $41,630 were sold by Pelzer Francis J. on Friday, February 1. $182,707 worth of stock was sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Friday, February 1.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 12,100 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 462,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,602 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).