As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Price Declined, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Raised by $1.31 Million Its Holding; North Star Asset Management Upped Danaher (DHR) Holding by $2.30 Million; Market Valuation Rose

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,531 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 18,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 723,884 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $151.82. About 434,581 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 111,692 shares. Sei Invs Co has 28,685 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 3,389 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 378,283 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 15,801 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 2,599 shares. Btim Corporation accumulated 126,642 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 240,025 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd accumulated 1,750 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Freestone Capital Limited Liability reported 0.75% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). First Republic Invest Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Synovus Fincl holds 2,024 shares. Moreover, Hrt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1,532 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Pelzer Francis J. had sold 261 shares worth $41,630 on Friday, February 1. $25,013 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL. $450,080 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier on Friday, February 1. The insider MCMILLAN STEPHEN sold 1,971 shares worth $316,909. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN had sold 705 shares worth $112,449 on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 WHITE ANA MARIA sold $367,337 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 2,303 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications stated it has 27,255 shares. Mackenzie Finance has invested 1.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.01% or 9,130 shares in its portfolio. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 2.47% stake. First Citizens Natl Bank Trust has invested 0.15% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cypress Group reported 8,189 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.09% or 4,380 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.39% or 3,344 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office, Michigan-based fund reported 33,939 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 3.44% or 35,386 shares in its portfolio. 588,706 were reported by Strs Ohio. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability holds 2.74% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 51,016 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 2.12M shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 0.11% or 5,865 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs holds 0.07% or 9,254 shares in its portfolio.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) by 8,086 shares to 18,832 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) by 23,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,952 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM).