As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Declined, Mackenzie Financial Has Trimmed Holding by $3.95 Million; As Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Share Value Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed Its Position by $478,244

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 25,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 88,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, down from 114,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 551,264 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

More news for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “F5 (FFIV) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “FFIV October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” and published on August 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $115.46M for 16.17 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc has invested 0.16% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pggm Invests reported 260,401 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 50 shares. Voya Invest Ltd invested in 0.01% or 32,279 shares. 5 were reported by Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability. Alps accumulated 2,692 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 262,218 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation reported 75,078 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company owns 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 20,799 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Rampart Mgmt Co Ltd reported 2,307 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 96,475 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 8,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 79,591 shares to 764,526 shares, valued at $81.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,440 shares to 21,431 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,221 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Associates Incorporated reported 1.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). D E Shaw reported 7.88 million shares. Moreover, Hartline Investment Corporation has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,034 shares. Amp Capital Ltd reported 509,048 shares stake. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,551 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.21% or 72,330 shares in its portfolio. Aull Monroe Corp holds 1.32% or 35,938 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 3,086 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,270 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 759,367 shares. 22,226 were reported by Cetera Advisor Llc. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 11,000 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 26,924 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Inc Or stated it has 1.31% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Another recent and important Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.95M for 26.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.