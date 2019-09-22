As F5 Networks (FFIV) Shares Declined, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Position by $318,565; Trillium Asset Management Position in Oneok New (OKE) Trimmed by $366,860

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 2,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 80,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.76M, down from 82,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 684,324 shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 5,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 134,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, down from 139,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 1.77M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 10,235 shares to 138,106 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

